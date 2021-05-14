Weekend Construction (May 14-17): Closures impacting I-10 and Loop 101

PHOENIX — Expect closures or lane restrictions on Loop 101 and some parts of Interstate 10 this weekend, May 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here's ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Scottsdale Road and Tatum Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 17) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Pima and Hayden roads also closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51. Expect heavy traffic if exiting Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider detouring on westbound Pinnacle Peak Road and southbound Tatum Boulevard. Drivers south of Loop 101 can consider detouring on westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to northbound Tatum Boulevard or SR 51.

Westbound Interstate 10 left two lanes closed between Broadway Road and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) at the Broadway Curve from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (May 15) and from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (May 16) for pre-construction survey work. Note: Westbound I-10 HOV lane closed near Guadalupe Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (May 15). Detour: Please use caution and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Eastbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 15) for barrier wall repairs. Eastbound I-10 right lane also closed near 67th Avenue. Detour: Plan on using other nearby eastbound I-10 on-ramps including 51st Avenue.



