Weekend construction impacts Loop 101 in the north and west Valley, as well as SR-24

Expect closures on Loop 101 Pima and Agua Fria freeways this weekend, March 19-22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Other restrictions are scheduled for State Route 24.
Here's ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and SR 51 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 22) for widening project (pavement diamond grinding). North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 ramps at 27th, 19th and Seventh avenues closed.
- Detour: Expect heavy traffic, delays and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound SR 51 to access Loop 101.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight in areas between Olive Avenue and Interstate 10 in the West Valley from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (March 21-24) for pavement maintenance (crack sealing). Be prepared for Loop 101 on- or off-ramp closures at times. Work is arranged to limit impacts on travel to COVID-19 Vaccination Site at State Farm Stadium.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to use another nearby exit if a ramp is closed near State Farm Stadium. Please use caution in work zones.
- Note: Crews will work within approximately 3-mile stretches each night. Additional overnight Loop 101 maintenance work is planned during future weeks in March and April between Thunderbird Road and I-10. Restriction schedules will be updated on a weekly basis.
- Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) on-ramp at Ellsworth Road (leading to Loop 202 Santan Freeway) in east Mesa closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 22) for dirt hauling operation.
- Detour: Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road or use westbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road to access Loop 202.
- Note: Expect brief closures of Ellsworth Road near the intersection with SR 24 during overnight hours (7 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Sunday through Thursday nights until late June.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!