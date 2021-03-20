Weekend construction impacts Loop 101 in the north and west Valley, as well as SR-24

Expect closures on Loop 101 Pima and Agua Fria freeways this weekend, March 19-22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Other restrictions are scheduled for State Route 24.

Here's ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and SR 51 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 22) for widening project (pavement diamond grinding). North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 ramps at 27th, 19th and Seventh avenues closed. Detour: Expect heavy traffic, delays and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound SR 51 to access Loop 101.



Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight in areas between Olive Avenue and Interstate 10 in the West Valley from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (March 21-24) for pavement maintenance (crack sealing). Be prepared for Loop 101 on- or off-ramp closures at times. Work is arranged to limit impacts on travel to COVID-19 Vaccination Site at State Farm Stadium. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to use another nearby exit if a ramp is closed near State Farm Stadium. Please use caution in work zones. Note: Crews will work within approximately 3-mile stretches each night. Additional overnight Loop 101 maintenance work is planned during future weeks in March and April between Thunderbird Road and I-10. Restriction schedules will be updated on a weekly basis.



Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) on-ramp at Ellsworth Road (leading to Loop 202 Santan Freeway) in east Mesa closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 22) for dirt hauling operation. Detour: Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road or use westbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road to access Loop 202. Note: Expect brief closures of Ellsworth Road near the intersection with SR 24 during overnight hours (7 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Sunday through Thursday nights until late June.



