Weekend construction expected on I-17, Loop 101 and US 60

PHOENIX — Closures and restrictions are expected to impact sections of I-17, Loop 101 and US 60 this weekend (June 4-7), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:
- Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane (left lane open) between Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (June 5) for resurfacing. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Pioneer Road closed.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time or adjust your travel schedule to avoid heavy traffic during peak travel times. Alternate routes via Anthem Way or Daisy Mountain Drive include southbound Gavilan Peak/North Valley parkways to Carefree Highway to return to I-17 beyond the work zone.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 7) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Drive/Road. Drivers on northbound SR 51 can exit to northbound Black Mountain Boulevard and use westbound Deer Valley Drive/Road to southbound I-17 to reach westbound Loop 101.
- Cave Creek Road narrowed to one lane in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 7) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time. Drivers can consider detouring in either direction on a route that includes Beardsley Road, 32nd Street and Rose Garden Lane.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 5) for barrier wall repair. Westbound US 60 left two lanes closed approaching the I-10 interchange.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider connecting to eastbound I-10 by exiting to southbound Priest Drive and using westbound Baseline Road to I-10.
- Central Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 south of downtown Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 7) for installation of bridge girders. Local traffic only on Central Avenue in areas between I-17 and Buckeye or Broadway roads.
- Detour: Consider using Seventh Avenue or 16th Street as alternate routes.
- Note: Seventh Street remains closed at the Salt River crossing south of I-17 for a city of Phoenix bridge repair project.