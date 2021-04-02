Weekend Construction: Closures on Loop 101 in the north Valley and west Valley

Closures and restrictions are scheduled for parts of Loop 101 this weekend, April 2-5, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between SR 51 and 56th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 5) for widening project (pavement diamond grinding). Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed (including HOV ramp). Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard closed. Detour: Expect delays and consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Detours include southbound SR 51 to eastbound Bell Road and northbound 56th Street. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using eastbound Deer Valley Drive to southbound 56th Street.



Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) restricted with overnight lane closures in either direction in areas between Thunderbird Road and Interstate 10 in the West Valley from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (April 4-8) for lane striping. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones. The overnight work is arranged to limit impacts on travel to COVID-19 Vaccination Site at State Farm Stadium. If an off-ramp near the stadium is closed please be prepared to use another nearby exit.



Have a safe and wonderful Easter weekend!