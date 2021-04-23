Weekend Construction (April 23-26): Expect closures on Loop 101, I-10 and SR 51

Closures are scheduled for parts of Interstate 10, Loop 101 and State Route 51 due to construction this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and Seventh Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 26) for widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue closed.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Eastbound detours include Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to travel beyond the closure. Drivers on eastbound Loop 101 should consider avoiding anticipated congestion on the eastbound Beardsley frontage road.
- Please Note: The westbound Loop 101 primary ramp to southbound State Route 51 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 26) for paving. The westbound Loop 101 HOV lane ramp to southbound SR 51 will remain open as an alternate route.
- Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed between Indian School and Camelback roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 26) for pavement repair work. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Thomas Road and off-ramp at Bethany Home Road closed.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic in areas near the closure. Alternate northbound freeway routes include I-17 or Loop 101. Drivers exiting northbound SR 51 at Indian School Road can detour on local routes including northbound 16th Street and re-enter SR 51 via Colter Street or Bethany Home Road.
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (April 24) for tunnel lighting work. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will be open but traffic limited to accessing northbound SR 51 and eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street restricted (access also limited to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202). Southbound I-17 ramp at westbound I-10 (including access to Sky Harbor Airport) at the Split interchange also closed. Westbound I-10 HOV on-ramp at Fifth Avenue closed.
- Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 and connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes (left two lanes closed) between 48th St/SR 143 and Southern Avenue (Broadway Curve) from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 24) and from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (April 25) for pre-construction survey work.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.