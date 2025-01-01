WB I-10 reopens near 67th Avenue after rollover crash early Wednesday morning

PHOENIX — Westbound Interstate 10 was shut down near 67th Avenue due to a rollover crash early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there were serious injuries in the crash, but further details on the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.

According to information from DPS officials at the scene, someone in the vehicle had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound at another location and was being taken to get medical treatment when the rollover crash occurred.

The crash and shooting investigations are ongoing.

The roadway was shut down for a short time but most lanes reopened around 3:40 a.m.

