Vehicle crashes into home near 59th and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Glendale Thursday morning.

The incident occurred before 8:30 a.m. near the major cross streets of 59th and Glendale avenues.

Police say a man and woman were headed eastbound in a vehicle when they struck a parked car. The vehicle continued on and went off the roadway, stopping against a home.

Video from the scene showed the SUV crashed against the front of the home with a large hole in the wall.

The house was reportedly under construction and was not occupied at the time of the crash.

A man from the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman did not need to be hospitalized.

Wow! Man tells me he was sitting on the back of his truck eating just a few minutes before the SUV crashed into his car (it hit the house just moments after) @abc15 pic.twitter.com/aUSVteAhAR — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) August 18, 2022

Police say speed and impairment are under investigation.