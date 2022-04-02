Valley travel restrictions, road work to know about this weekend (April 1-4)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! The Arizona Department of Transportation has a list of several freeway closures and restrictions you'll want to know about this weekend.
Here's what's listed on their website:
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” near Sky Harbor Airport and 19th Avenue (west of the tunnel) from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 2) for pavement sealing. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound State Route 51 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Other westbound I-10 on-ramps within the closure, including the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10, will also be closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at the Split (including exit to Sky Harbor Airport) closed.
- DETOURS: Westbound I-10 traffic will detour on northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers should consider other routes to avoid the closure including westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) or westbound/southbound Loop 101 from the East Valley to the West Valley. Drivers leaving the west side of Sky Harbor Airport can consider using Buckeye Road and/or 24th Street as alternate routes.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 “Stack” in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 4) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue also closed.
- DETOURS: Drivers on eastbound I-10 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. Alternate freeway routes include northbound/eastbound Loop 101 to I-17 (or other destinations).
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (April 2) for pavement maintenance. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive closed.
- DETOURS: Allow extra travel time. Drivers can consider using southbound Hayden Road to eastbound Cactus Road to travel beyond the restriction.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and State Route 143/48th Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 4) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed.
- DETOUR: Please be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Northbound I-17 right lane closed overnight near Dunlap Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (April 1-2) for Valley Metro light rail construction project. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue closed.
- DETOUR: Please stay alert and use caution in all work zones. Plan on using other nearby northbound I-17 on-ramps, including the ramp at Peoria Avenue. Note: This restriction also is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (April 3-6).