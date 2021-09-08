US 60 to be closed for 5 days between Superior and Miami starting Sunday night

MIAMI, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation says the US 60 will be closed between Superior and Miami starting Sunday night.

The closure is expected to last until September 17.

During that time ADOT plans to work to realign the roadway to meet with the new Pinto Creek bridge.

Reminder: 5-day closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami begins late Sunday. MORE: https://t.co/p7x3CuzIeb pic.twitter.com/8fKl1woozl — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 8, 2021

Eastbound traffic in Superior will be directed onto SR 177, and westbound traffic will be redirected at the west end of Miami during the closure.

ADOT also says that motorists with a destination in the closed segment of US 60 will be allowed to pass the closure points, but no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

The closure is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, and end at noon on Friday, September 17, weather pending.

