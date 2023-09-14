Two women in critical condition after crash near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two women were seriously hurt after a crash in west Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say the crash took place near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 8 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a crash, with one person needing to be extracted from the vehicle.

Two women, both reportedly in their 30s, were taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Phoenix police are investigating.