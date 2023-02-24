Two women, child hurt in crash on L-202 near Buckeye Road

Two women and a child were injured in a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near Buckeye Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child and second woman were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Loop 202 is closed at Buckeye Road due to this crash. There is no estimated time for it to reopen.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



Loop 202 northbound is CLOSED at Buckeye due to a crash.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic https://t.co/Lg2yf0Mn56 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2023

It is unknown what caused the crash.