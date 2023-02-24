Watch Now
Two women, child hurt in crash on L-202 near Buckeye Road

Northbound Loop 202 South Mountain is closed at Buckeye Road
Loop 202 SM at Buckeye Road crash 2-24-23
Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 17:53:25-05

Two women and a child were injured in a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near Buckeye Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child and second woman were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Loop 202 is closed at Buckeye Road due to this crash. There is no estimated time for it to reopen.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

