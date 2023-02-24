Two women, child hurt in crash on L-202 near Buckeye Road

Two women and a child were injured in a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near Buckeye Road Friday afternoon.
Officials say one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child and second woman were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Loop 202 is closed at Buckeye Road due to this crash. There is no estimated time for it to reopen.
It is unknown what caused the crash.