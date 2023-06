PEORIA, AZ — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Peoria.

Peoria police say it happened near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two people with serious injuries. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

It's not known if speed or impairment were factors leading up to the crash.

Traffic on 83rd Avenue was shut down from Thunderbird Road to Acoma Drive as police investigate.