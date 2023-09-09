Two seriously hurt in crash near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and a woman are seriously hurt after a crash early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road for a report of a crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had suffered serious injuries.

They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Police have learned that the man and woman were riding on the motorcycle when the truck made a left turn in front of them, causing the crash.

Police say the truck's driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication.

It's not clear if anyone will face charges in connection to the crash.