Two separate crashes snarl traffic near I-10 and 67th Avenue

PHOENIX — Two separate crashes caused traffic headaches for early morning drivers Friday in the West Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a crash was reported along eastbound Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash and lanes were shut down during the investigation, causing a backup for eastbound traffic.

Shortly after, Phoenix police were called to investigate a crash involving a Valley Metro bus near Interstate 10 and 75th Avenue.

Police say the bus reportedly struck a man in a crosswalk, causing the victim to suffer minor injuries.

No major closures were put in place due to the bus-involved crash, but some slowing was reported in the area.

