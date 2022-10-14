Two separate crashes snarl traffic near I-10 and 67th Avenue

PHOENIX — Two separate crashes caused traffic headaches for early morning drivers Friday in the West Valley.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a crash was reported along eastbound Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash and lanes were shut down during the investigation, causing a backup for eastbound traffic.
Shortly after, Phoenix police were called to investigate a crash involving a Valley Metro bus near Interstate 10 and 75th Avenue.
Police say the bus reportedly struck a man in a crosswalk, causing the victim to suffer minor injuries.
No major closures were put in place due to the bus-involved crash, but some slowing was reported in the area.