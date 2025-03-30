Two rideshare passengers hurt after Saturday night crash near downtown Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Two rideshare passengers are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near downtown Glendale.

Glendale police say the crash happened along Grand Avenue just south of Glendale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two cars involved.

A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A second person was also taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.

Police say both people who were hurt were rideshare passengers, and one of the vehicles involved is believed to be an Uber vehicle.

It's not clear what led to the crash, but police believe both vehicles were "trying to beat the yellow light" at the intersection.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.