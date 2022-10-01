Two ramps reopen as I-10 widening work continues in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Two ramps are back open to traffic after the Arizona Department of Transportation reconstructed them as part of the I-10 widening project in Buckeye.

ADOT says the ramp from northbound SR 85 to westbound I-10 was reopened to traffic late Friday night. They say it only took three weeks to complete the work on that ramp.

The upgraded ramp from eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85 was also reopened.

More closures can be expected in the coming weeks. ADOT will be closing the westbound I-10 off and on-ramps at Watson Road for work. That is scheduled to start in mid-October.

It is all part of ADOT's $82 million project to widen an eight-mile stretch of I-10 from Verrado Way to SR-85. The whole project is scheduled to be completed by next summer.