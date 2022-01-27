Two Phoenix PD officers, one man injured in crash near 31st Ave and Thunderbird

PHOENIX — A driver and two Phoenix police officers were injured after a car hit a power pole and caught on fire near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road Wednesday.

Officials say the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

"Two officers received injuries to their hands and arms as a result of pulling the man from the vehicle," said a spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department.

According to the spokesperson the officers were treated and released.

A woman who lives in the area and responded to the scene told ABC15 she rushed to help after hearing the crash.

"I got up, I ran out -- realized there was a car accident," said Tarah Miller.

"The cops had used a fire extinguisher to get the window open and pulled him out and we all four carried him across the street," she added.

Meanwhile, the crash caused the power to go out for 12,000 customers. However, all but 400 customers had the issues resolved within a few hours.

Phoenix police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.