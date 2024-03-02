Two Phoenix officers taken to hospital after crash near I-17 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Two police officers were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. near I-17 and Indian School Road.

Police say the two officers in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, only identified as a woman, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She has been processed for DUI, and police say charges are pending the results of a toxicology report.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The police investigation is ongoing.