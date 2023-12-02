Watch Now
Two people seriously hurt after crash involving a golf cart in Scottsdale

The crash took place near Scottsdale Road and Oak Street
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 09:33:38-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash involving a golf cart early Saturday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say it happened near Scottsdale Road and Oak Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle and a golf cart involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Other people reported injuries and were treated by Scottsdale firefighters on scene.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Police say the roadway is still closed as the investigation continues.

