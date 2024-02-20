Watch Now
Two people killed in crash on I-17 near New River, southbound lanes closed

The crash happened Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 20, 2024
ANTHEM, AZ — Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 17 southbound near New River, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. and the area is closed to traffic.

ADOT says there is no estimated time for reopening.

Details on what led up to the crash are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

