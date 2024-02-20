Two people killed in crash on I-17 near New River, southbound lanes closed

ANTHEM, AZ — Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 17 southbound near New River, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. and the area is closed to traffic.

*CLOSURE*



I-17 southbound is CLOSED at New River Road due to a crash at milepost 232.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UH1ziDzPAO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 20, 2024

ADOT says there is no estimated time for reopening.

Details on what led up to the crash are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.