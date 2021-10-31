Two people killed in crash involving motorcycle near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Two people have died after a crash Saturday night near 39th Drive and Camelback Road.

At about 9:15 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Through an investigation it was learned a man operating a motorcycle crashed with a vehicle occupied by two women and a teenage girl.

The motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old Shawn Stokes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman passenger in the vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Diana Fletes, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities believe speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.