Two people killed in crash along US 60 near Sossaman Road

MESA, AZ — Two people were killed in an early morning crash along US 60 in East Mesa Wednesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision involved two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of US 60 at Sossaman Road, near the Loop 202 interchange.

DPS says two people were ejected from their vehicles during the crash, causing both to die from their injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and DPS has not publicly identified the victims.

Eastbound US 60 is closed at Sossaman near the Loop 202 interchange. There is no word on when it will reopen.

