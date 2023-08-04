Watch Now
Two people, including child, hospitalized after being struck by a car

Posted at 7:44 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 22:44:12-04

PHOENIX — A man and child were hospitalized after being struck by a car Thursday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say crews were called to the area of Paradise Village Parkway and Cactus Road for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived, they found that a car had struck multiple pedestrians, officials say.

According to the fire department, an adult man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and a child was taken in critical condition.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries due to this incident.

The crash is now under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

