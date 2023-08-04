Two people, including child, hospitalized after being struck by a car

PHOENIX — A man and child were hospitalized after being struck by a car Thursday evening.
Phoenix fire officials say crews were called to the area of Paradise Village Parkway and Cactus Road for reports of a crash.
When crews arrived, they found that a car had struck multiple pedestrians, officials say.
According to the fire department, an adult man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and a child was taken in critical condition.
It is unknown if there are any other injuries due to this incident.
The crash is now under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.