PHOENIX — A nine-year-old girl and a male in his 50s are in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck Friday night.

The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near 16th Street around 5:10 p.m.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a semi-truck was found on its side after a multi-vehicle crash occurred. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition.