Two people in extremely critical condition after crash involving motorcycle and a pedestrian

PHOENIX, AZ — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian Thursday night.

Crews were called to the parking lot of a gym near Tatum Boulevard and Paradise Village Parkway for reports of a crash.

Police say a man was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a pedestrian, who is only identified as a woman at this time.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian have been identified.

This incident is under investigation. Police say that additional information will not be available until the morning.