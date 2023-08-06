Two people in custody after separate wrong-way incidents in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Two people are in custody after separate wrong-way incidents on West Valley freeways early Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received the first wrong-way call just after midnight Sunday.

A pickup truck was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Jackrabbit Trail.

Buckeye police made initial contact with the vehicle and its driver before DPS arrived on scene.

The driver was taken into custody for suspected impairment.

Then, just after 2:15 a.m., DPS received another call about a wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 near 35th Avenue.

A vehicle was reportedly driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

That vehicle was reportedly still driving the wrong way when DPS troopers were able to stop the vehicle near Northern Avenue, almost 15 miles from the initial sighting.

That driver was also arrested for suspected impairment.

No injuries have been reported because of either wrong-way incident.