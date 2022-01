BUCKEYE, AZ — At least two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a crash near State Road 85 and Southern Avenue Saturday.

Buckeye Valley fire officials say a two-vehicle crash was reported just before noon.

There were four people involved, and one person had to be extricated from the car. Two of the victims were left in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available and the cause of the crash was not released.