Two people hurt in crash involving two motorcycles near Jackrabbit Trail and Southern

Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 15:59:31-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — Two people are hurt after a crash involving a pair of motorcycles in the West Valley Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office says they were called to the accident near Jackrabbit Trail and Southern Avenue just before 11:15 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found three people involved in the crash.

The Buckeye Valley Fire Department says two of the three people involved were taken to the hospital.

One of the people involved, a woman, reportedly has "life-threatening injuries." A man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known yet what led up to the crash.

