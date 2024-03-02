Two people dead after separate overnight crashes in the West Valley

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Two people are dead after separate crashes Saturday morning in the West Valley.

The first crash happened around 4 a.m. near 75th and Grand avenues in Peoria.

Peoria police say a motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in that crash.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known if speed or impairment was involved at this point.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

The second crash took place just after 5 a.m. on the Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says only one vehicle was involved in this crash.

One person in the car was pronounced dead.

It's not clear if anyone else was in that vehicle.

DPS is still investigating what led up to that crash.