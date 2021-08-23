Two pedestrians killed in Valley crashes Monday morning

PHOENIX — Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes early Monday morning in the Valley.

Phoenix police say one crash occurred near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads around 3:50 a.m. Responding officers reportedly found a man dead in the roadway after he had been struck by a vehicle.

The man had been crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when the crash occurred, according to preliminary information.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Another crash occurred along Loop 101 near Hayden Road around 2 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on why the pedestrian was in the roadway.