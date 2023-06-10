Two pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run crash on I-17 near Dunlap Avenue

PHOENIX — Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on I-17 in north Phoenix late Friday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the interstate near Dunlap Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found two people had been hit, and the vehicle or vehicles involved in the crash had taken off.

One of the pedestrians involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second person was also taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries are not known.

No descriptions have been provided about any possible vehicles involved.

The interstate was closed for some time overnight, but as of Saturday morning, the freeway has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.