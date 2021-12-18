Two men in critical condition after crash in north Phoenix Friday night

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old and 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash involving three cars in north Phoenix Friday night, according to fire officials.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the crash near 35th Avenue and Potter Drive around 8 p.m.

Officials say both the 70-year-old man and the teen are in critical condition. One other person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details have been released.