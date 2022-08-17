Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver.

Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle Littlebear hit died from their injuries.

Witnesses told police Littlebear was seen speeding before the crash.

Littlebear was taken to a hospital and was treated for her injuries.

Court documents show deputies found open alcoholic beverage containers inside her vehicle, they also described Littlebear as being intoxicated prior to her being taken to a local hospital.

Documents show Littlebear’s blood alcohol concentration to be .271, three times the legal limit, which is considered an extreme DUI.

Officials say Littlebear discharged herself “against medical advice” from the hospital on Monday around 6:45 p.m.

Police contacted her outside of her home around 7:29 p.m., and she was taken to the PCSO Bella Vista Substation for an interview.

Littlebear told police she did not remember anything leading up to the crash and was unaware of what happened or how the crash happened.

Littlebear was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on two charges of second-degree murder.