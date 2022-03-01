Two killed in multi-car crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird

PHOENIX — Two people died and another was hospitalized after a crash in Phoenix Tuesday.
The crash happened sometime before 2:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Aerial footage of the scene showed a badly damaged vehicle that had crashed into a wall.
Officials say the crash also resulted in downed power lines in the area that is causing some areas to see a power outage.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
Crews have implemented restrictions at the intersection as they investigate the crash.
