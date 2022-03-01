Two killed in multi-car crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird

PHOENIX — Two people died and another was hospitalized after a crash in Phoenix Tuesday.

The crash happened sometime before 2:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a badly damaged vehicle that had crashed into a wall.

Officials say the crash also resulted in downed power lines in the area that is causing some areas to see a power outage.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Crews have implemented restrictions at the intersection as they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for updates.