Two killed in crash along I-10 near Eloy

ELOY, AZ — Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed south of the Valley after a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning near milepost 208, which is located near Eloy.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involves two commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle.

Two people were reportedly killed in the crash, though further details on the victims were not immediately known.

DPS says the roadway is shut down near milepost 203 due to the investigation.