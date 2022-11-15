Watch Now
Two killed in crash along I-10 near Eloy

Eastbound lanes shut down during the investigation
A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Eloy.
Fhm0haVUoAEdpdX.png
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 15, 2022
ELOY, AZ — Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed south of the Valley after a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning near milepost 208, which is located near Eloy.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involves two commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle.

Two people were reportedly killed in the crash, though further details on the victims were not immediately known.

DPS says the roadway is shut down near milepost 203 due to the investigation.

