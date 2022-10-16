Two injured in single-vehicle wrong-way crash along US 60 near Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a wrong-way crash in the West Valley overnight.

The crash occurred late Sunday night along US 60 near Loop 303 in Surprise.

DPS says a single vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck a guardrail near 163rd Avenue.

UPDATE: Westbound is now open.



The left lane remains blocked.



Motorists are advised to expect residual delays. https://t.co/1Fd41h17pe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 16, 2022

Two people were injured and taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's not known where the wrong-way driver got on the roadway or how long they were traveling in the wrong direction.

DPS did not release any further information.