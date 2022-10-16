Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two injured in single-vehicle wrong-way crash along US 60 near Surprise

The vehicle struck a guardrail on US 60
Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle wrong-way crash near US 60 and Loop 303 overnight.
Wrong-way crashes in Phoenix: Detection system catches incidents
Posted at 6:14 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 09:28:29-04

SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a wrong-way crash in the West Valley overnight.

The crash occurred late Sunday night along US 60 near Loop 303 in Surprise.

DPS says a single vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck a guardrail near 163rd Avenue.

Two people were injured and taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's not known where the wrong-way driver got on the roadway or how long they were traveling in the wrong direction.

DPS did not release any further information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!