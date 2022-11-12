Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two hurt after motorcycle crash near 94th Street and Cactus Road in Scottsdale

Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 10:17:16-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say it happened around 1 a.m. near 94th Street and Cactus Road.

Police say the motorcycle driver failed to handle a roundabout at left the roadway. The motorcycle then crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital.

The driver reportedly suffered "life-threatening" injuries. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway