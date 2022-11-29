Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two hurt after car crashes into building in west Phoenix

The vehicle crashed into a Federico's fast food restaurant near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road
Police are on the scene of a crash involving at least two cars with one of the vehicles appearing to have crashed into a west Phoenix fast food restaurant.
car into federicos 11-29-22
Posted at 5:10 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 09:07:12-05

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that left a car in a building in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were called to the two-vehicle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 4 a.m.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found one of the vehicles had crashed into a building.

An ABC15 photographer on scene confirms the vehicle crashed into a Federico's fast food restaurant.

Phoenix police say the two women driving each car were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police added that there will be traffic restrictions in the area due to a damaged traffic signal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!