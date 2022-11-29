Two hurt after car crashes into building in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that left a car in a building in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were called to the two-vehicle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 4 a.m.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found one of the vehicles had crashed into a building.

An ABC15 photographer on scene confirms the vehicle crashed into a Federico's fast food restaurant.

Phoenix police say the two women driving each car were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police added that there will be traffic restrictions in the area due to a damaged traffic signal.