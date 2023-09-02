Two dead, two others hurt in crash on Bush Highway west of Saguaro Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a fiery crash late Friday night west of Saguaro Lake.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. near Busy Highway and Sheep's Crossing.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash, and one vehicle was on fire.

The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither has been identified.

Each car had one passenger that were rushed to the hospital. Both had life-threatening injuries.

It's not known what led up to the crash.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office counties to investigate.