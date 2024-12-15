Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two dead, two others hurt after serious crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

It's not yet clear what caused the crash
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
12-15 73rd Ave Indian School crash.PNG
Posted

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an early Sunday morning crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 1:45 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Video from the scene showed two vehicles involved, both with heavy damage.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another two people, one of them a teen, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen