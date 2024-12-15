Two dead, two others hurt after serious crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an early Sunday morning crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 1:45 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Video from the scene showed two vehicles involved, both with heavy damage.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another two people, one of them a teen, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.