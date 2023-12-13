Watch Now
Two dead, others hurt after high-speed crash at major Mesa intersection

Impairment believed to have played a role in the crash, police say
Two people are dead after a high-speed crash at a major Mesa intersection early Wednesday morning.
MESA, AZ — Two people are dead after a high-speed crash at a major Mesa intersection early Wednesday morning.

Mesa police say the crash involving two cars occurred near Country Club Drive and Main Street.

A Hyundai Elantra with two people inside reportedly entered the intersection headed eastbound at a “high rate of speed” and collided with a Ford Edge that was headed southbound. The Elantra then crashed into a pole.

Police say the driver and passenger in the Elantra died at the scene.

The people in the Edge suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash, but detectives are still at the scene investigating.

The light rail is still in service in the area but is not stopping at the Country Club and Main light rail station.

The intersection will be shut down for at least a portion of the Wednesday morning commute.

