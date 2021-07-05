Two dead, others hurt after crash near 37th and Grand avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and six others, including three young children, are hurt after a serious crash in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were dispatched to the area of 37th and Grand avenues just after midnight for a multi-vehicle crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and six others had to be taken to hospitals with injuries.

Fire officials say a 34-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition. A 3-year-old and a set of 1-year-old twins were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released. Phoenix police are investigating.