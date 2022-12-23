Watch Now
Two dead, one injured after crossover crash in San Tan Valley

Posted at 3:28 PM, Dec 23, 2022
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two people died and one was hospitalized after a crossover crash near Gantzel and Combs road Friday afternoon.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit another vehicle.

Both people inside the southbound vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

It is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor.

Gantzel road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to PCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

