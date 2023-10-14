Two dead, one in custody after reported DUI crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a reported DUI crash overnight in Surprise.

Surprise police say they got a call about the crash near Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved.

Two people died from their injuries in the crash.

Those two people have not yet been identified.

Police say one person was taken into custody, as alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

That person has also not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.