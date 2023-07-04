Two dead, multiple others hurt after crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — At least two people are dead after a fiery crash along Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road late Monday night.

Phoenix police say three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that caught fire.

Six people were in the vehicles and two of them died from their injuries. A third person is in extremely critical condition and three others were also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Police say one person who was somehow involved in the crash ran from the scene but was detained at a nearby convenience store.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.