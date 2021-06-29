Watch
Two dead in crash involving wrong-way driver along Loop 202 Santan

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash Monday evening along Loop 202.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jun 29, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver along Loop 202 Santan in Chandler Monday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to a wrong-way, head-on crash in the westbound lanes of the highway near Alma School Road around 6 p.m.

Investigators learned a white GMC Yukon entered the highway going the wrong direction on the Alma School Road off-ramp. The driver, 60-year-old Peter Walterscheid, accelerated at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Kia head-on.

The Kia driver, 44-year-old Jackie Keeper, suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Keeper and Walterscheid, both Chandler residents, died at the hospital.

The Yukon also struck a Honda, causing the driver to suffer minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

