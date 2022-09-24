Two dead in crash involving a motorcycle near 35th Avenue and Sweetwater in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a crash Friday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a call about a serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near 35th and Sweetwater avenues around 6:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman had severe injuries. They were later identified as the people riding the motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old Elijah Hoffman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she died while being treated at the hospital. She has not yet been identified.

The people in the other vehicle involved reportedly stayed on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Police say no signs of impairment were reported.

