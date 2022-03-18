Watch
Traffic

Actions

Two dead in crash at 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road

83rd avenue and thomas
KNXV
83rd avenue and thomas
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:58:08-04

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a serious crash in Phoenix Thursday night.

Officers responded to the crash near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road after 9 p.m. where police say an eastbound pickup truck crossed into westbound lanes of traffic and collided with a sedan. The driver of the sedan, 40-year-old Aaron Griffon, and his passenger, another unnamed man, died at the scene. 

Police did not release any information about the driver of the truck, but say no arrests have been made.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, according to preliminary information.

Helicopter footage showed what appeared to be two vehicles involved in the crash, including one vehicle that was flipped on its roof.

Serious crash at 86th Dr & Thomas

Police had traffic in the area blocked off into late Friday morning due to the continuing investigation.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars March 27 at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona