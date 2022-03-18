Two dead in crash at 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a serious crash in Phoenix Thursday night.

Officers responded to the crash near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road after 9 p.m. where police say an eastbound pickup truck crossed into westbound lanes of traffic and collided with a sedan. The driver of the sedan, 40-year-old Aaron Griffon, and his passenger, another unnamed man, died at the scene.

Police did not release any information about the driver of the truck, but say no arrests have been made.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, according to preliminary information.

Helicopter footage showed what appeared to be two vehicles involved in the crash, including one vehicle that was flipped on its roof.

Air15

Police had traffic in the area blocked off into late Friday morning due to the continuing investigation.

Thomas Road, 83rd Avenue to 87th Ave, is expected to be restricted for the next few hours as officers investigate a collision. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/jNfZ5KFBIY — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 18, 2022

No other information has been released.