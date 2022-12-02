Watch Now
Two dead after two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise

One person was found dead after being ejected, and another was found dead in a vehicle that had rolled over
Posted at 9:54 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:21:54-05

SURPRISE, AZ — Two people are dead after a crash on the U.S. 60 in Surprise Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say they responded to a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Mountain View Boulevard.

They say a pickup truck that was involved in the crash rolled over, ejecting one person from the truck. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the truck was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead.

ABC15 aerial footage shows the truck in an embankment next to the road with severe front-end damage.

DPS has not said if anyone else was hurt.

The victims have not yet been identified. The crash is still under investigation.

