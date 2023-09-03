Watch Now
Two dead after head-on crash on SR-179 near Sedona

A third person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:47 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 09:47:55-04

SEDONA, AZ — Two people are dead and a third person is hurt after a head-on crash near Sedona early Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on SR-179 just outside of Sedona.

They believe a vehicle was driving northbound on the roadway when it drifted over the center lane and struck a second vehicle head-on in the southbound lane.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

DPS believes impairment played a role in the crash.

